Thembani “Baby Jake” Mbangatha is ready for action. Photo: Kalakoda Promotions

CAPE TOWN - If you were at the Wynberg Military Base the last time Kalakoda Promotions touched down, you will make sure you get yourself there again tonight! In the last event, Thembani “Baby Jake” Mbangatha got the entire base shaking as he delighted and excited the crowd with his heart and fighting spirit as he fought through a dislocated shoulder to defend his WBF (World Boxing Federation) Africa title against Doctor Ntsele.

Tonight, Cape Town’s own Lunga Sitemela will want to honour Thembani’s show-stopping event when he tries to overcome Malawi’s Wilson Masamba for the vacant ABU (Africa Boxing Union) South super featherweight title.

In an event dubbed All Guns Blazing, Lunga believes that he will have too much fire-power for his opponent.

“Welcome to Cape Town, brother,” said Lunga (undefeated with 11 wins and 6 KOs) to his experienced rival, Wilson (29-12-2) at the Colosseum Luxury Hotel yesterday during the weigh-ins.

“I know you fight very well, and I know you got a nice record, but I am looking forward to that record. You are fighting the best now, and I will take the belt with me. I have had a great camp and am feeling very sharp.”

Known as the “Pressure Cooker”, Lunga will certainly be in a steaming square when he goes up against a hard-hitting man who is set to provide him with his biggest test to date.

Wilson has walked a long road and is as tough as they come and this man knows how to handle a battle.

Many believe that he will provide the crowd and Lunga, pictured, with the motivation to make the night an extremely memorable one.

Lunga has been on a tear since turning pro two years ago, but it’s big matches that truly define real champions.

“Yeah, we will see tomorrow when we meet my brother,” responded Wilson.

“I am grateful to be here in Cape Town and tomorrow we will certainly meet and I will take you to my last breath. Tomorrow, in the boxing arena, we will meet, and we will see who is the best, trust me, we will see.”

The main supporting bout features another rising star in IBF Youth World Champion Emile Kalekuzi (incidentally named after Lunga’s coach Emile Brice) who will compete in a 10-round non-title bout against a former SA Title Challenger Malibongwe Ndzube.

Fight card

10 Rounds vacant ABU South superfeatherweight title

Lunga Sitemela (SA) vs Wilson Masamba (Malawi)

10 Rounds junior middleweight bout

Emile Kalekuzi (DRC) vs Malibongwe Ndzube (SA)

8 Rounds middleweight bout

Jimmy Mabundji (DRC) vs Yanga Phetani (SA)

Four rounds junior lightweight bout

Mvuso Kotobe (SA) vs Abraham qeqe (Botswana)

Four round junior middleweight bout

Jamie Webb (SA) vs Lawrence Moyo (Zimbabwe)

Four rounds cruiserweight bout

Michael Watson (SA) vs Tshanda Nagula (DRC)

