Max Verstappen given five-place grid penalty for Qatar Grand Prix

Dubai – Max Verstappen has been handed a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix and will start the race from seventh, with his Formula One world title rival Lewis Hamilton on pole position. The Dutchman, who leads Hamilton by 14 points in the standings with three races remaining in the season, has been penalised for "not respecting" double waved yellow flags during qualifying.

Verstappen had qualified in second originally, but will be replaced on the front row by Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly. BREAKING: Qatar grid penalties confirmed by the race stewards for Max Verstappen (five places) and Valtteri Bottas (three places) #QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/GRrHdpaXv8 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 21, 2021 Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was also slapped with a three-place grid penalty and will start from sixth. The Finn was penalised for "not slowing down" under yellow flags during Saturday's third qualifying session, which Hamilton dominated.