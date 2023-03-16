Max Verstappen struck by illness ahead of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jeddah — Double world champion Max Verstappen has delayed his arrival at this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix by 24 hours due to a stomach illness and will miss Thursday's media day.
But the 25-year-old Dutchman confirmed in a tweet that he is "feeling fine again" and, having delayed his flight to Jeddah, will instead arrive for practice on Friday.
His Red Bull team also tweeted to confirm Verstappen's absence.
"Max has been suffering from a stomach illness over the past few days and with the agreement of the FIA will not be present on track today," said the team.
After victory in a crushing Red Bull one-two at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen leads the drivers' championship ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.
Will Perez keep Verstappen off the top step in Saudi Arabia this weekend?
WATCH: Five F1 talking points ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Ferrari's Leclerc hit with 10-place grid penalty for Saudi GP
Ferrari F1 team putting reliability top of the to-do list
‘Mercedes did not listen to me’ says Lewis Hamilton on car troubles
New Mercedes-AMG C43 pricing announced – and we took a spin at Zwartkops
AFP