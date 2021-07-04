Sport
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. Photo: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters
Max Verstappen takes a huge stride with Austrian GP win

SPIELBERG - Formula One leader Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday to power 32 points clear of Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes' seven times world champion Hamilton finished a distant fourth, with team mate Valtteri Bottas second and McLaren's Lando Norris third, as Red Bull chalked up their fifth win in a row.

Verstappen, who had started from pole position for the third race in a row and has now won three times in succession, also took the bonus point for fastest lap.

