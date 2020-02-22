Mercedes’ reinvention of the steering wheel has been banned just a day after it broke cover.
Not that Lewis Hamilton and his boffins will mind because it won’t be outlawed until 2021 and is expected to give them a title-winning edge this season.
The design was trialled during testing in Barcelona this week when Hamilton was seen pushing his steering wheel forward at the start of straights, bringing his front tyres inwards, and then pulling it back entering corners, moving the tyres out, providing perfect grip for the demands of the track.
Rivals were aghast at the ingenuity of it all, knowing that it would take them months to match ‘DAS’ — dual-axis steering — as it has been codenamed.