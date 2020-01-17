Formula One world champions Mercedes have scheduled a Valentine's Day debut for the car Lewis Hamilton would love to take him to a seventh title this season. Photo: John Sibley/Reuters

LONDON - Formula One world champions Mercedes have scheduled a Valentine's Day debut for the car Lewis Hamilton would love to take him to a seventh title this season. The team said in a statement on Friday that an initial shakedown run will take place in private at Silverstone circuit on Feb. 14.

The first of two official pre-season tests starts in Barcelona on Feb 19 with the opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 15.

Mercedes have won both the driver's and constructor's championships for the past six years but could face a tougher challenge from Ferrari and Red Bull in a season without major changes.

The British-based team have the same line-up with Finland's Valtteri Bottas again partnering Hamilton, winner of 11 races last year.