Miami Dolphins owner says 2020 NFL season will 'definitely' happen

MIAMI – Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said on Tuesday he believes the NFL's 2020 season will take place as scheduled later this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic and that his team's plan is to have fans in attendance.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC, the 80-year-old real estate developer said the league wants to have fans in place but that plan is subject to change before the regular season begins on Sept. 10.

"I think definitely there will be a football season this year," Ross told CNBC. "The real question is will there be fans in the stadium?

"Right now, today, we're planning to have fans in the stadium. But I think the NFL is looking at, and is very flexible, so that we will be able to start on time and bring that entertainment that is so needed for all of us in this country."

Miami's home opener is scheduled for September 20 against AFC East division rival Buffalo.