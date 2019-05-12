A Michael Schumacher documentary will be aired at the end of year. Photo: Crispin Thruston/Action Images

BARCELONA – A documentary on the life of record Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher will be aired from December onwards, his management and film-makers have announced. The film "Schumacher" is to be released on December 5, first in German and Swiss cinemas, but also possibly in other countries. For this purpose a trailer will be shown at the Cannes filmfest which starts on Tuesday.

New footage from the family archive will be seen but Schumacher's health sitation after his grave skiing accident from 2013 is not part of the documentary.

Wife Corinna, their children Gina and Mick, himself a successful F2 driver, Schumacher's father and former racing rivals are to talk about Schumacher in interviews.

"Michael's outstanding career deserves to be celebrated 25 years after his first of seven world titles," Schumacher's manager Sabine Kehm said in a statement.

Schumacher won his first world title in 1994 and had his most successful spell at Ferrari where he won five straight titles 2000-2004. He retired for good in 2012 and still holds various other F1 records, such as most race wins with 91.

