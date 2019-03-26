FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, Mick Schumacher will get his F1 testing underway and hopefully follow in his father Michael's footsteps. Photo: Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo

Munich – A Schumacher will be driving a Ferrari Formula One car for the first time in 13 years as the Scuderia confirmed that Mick Schumacher would be driving for them in Bahrain tests next week. Mick Schumacher, the son of record world champion Michael Schumacher, will drive the Ferrari car on Tuesday, April 2, after the weekend F1 grand prix on the Sakhir curcuit.

It was also confirmed that he would have F1 test drives at Alfa Romeo the following day. Alfa Romeo said that British hopeful Callum Ilott would get a day behind the steering wheel at the following tests in May in Barcelona.

The 2018 European Formula Three champion Schumacher has been part of Ferrari's driver academy since January.

"I am obviously more than excited and would like to thank Ferrari and Alfa Romeo for giving me this opportunity," Schumacher said in the Ferrari statement.

"I am really looking forward to what I'm sure will be a great experience."

His father Michael won five of his seven world titles during his glittering tenure 1996-2006 at the Scuderia. He has not appeared in public since sustaining severe head injuries in a skiing accident in late 2013.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto named Schumacher (and Ilott) "definitely drivers on their way up" and added: "I believe that driving the SF90 in an official setting such as the tests in Bahrain and Barcelona can be very useful at this stage of their career."

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur named the two "perfect examples of determined and skilled racers who deserve to be given the chance to take the next steps in their careers."

The cars of the Alfa Romeo team, formerly Sauber, are powered by Ferrari as they have a close cooperation.

After winning the European F3 title Schumacher has moved up to Formula Two where he is set for his debut on the weekend on the Bahrain circuit in Sakhir - which is his top priority.

"For the moment, I am consciously putting all thoughts of the test to one side, because I am also very much looking forward to competing in my first F2 race and would like to focus a hundred percent on the weekend to come," he said.

His uncle Ralf Schumacher, also a former F1 driver, meanwhile called for patience as Mick Schumacher works his way up the racing tiers.

"You should give him all the time. It is important to see whether there is a learning curve or not. It is not relevant right now whether he can drive for the title," Ralf Schumacher told dpa.

"It worked out very well in F4 and F3. It will also work out very well now. He has shown his potential with the result of the F3 championship. But in F2 everything starts from zero."

dpa