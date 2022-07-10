Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Mick Schumacher on a roll with highest F1 finish

Haas F1 Team's German driver Mick Schumacher drives on the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria, during the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday

Haas F1 Team's German driver Mick Schumacher drives on the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria, during the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. Photo: Jure Makovec/AFP

Published 3h ago

Share

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld — Winner Charles Leclerc was not the only driver celebrating after Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix as Mick Schumacher posted a best ever sixth place.

The son of Michael Schumacher, the last Ferrari driver to win at the Red Bull Ring back in 2003, is on a roll after picking up his first Formula One points at Silverstone last weekend.

Story continues below Advertisement

His Haas team had two drivers in the points for a second successive race as Kevin Magnussen filled eighth.

Schumacher had gone 30 races with no reward.

He crossed the line in sixth after a couple of eye-catching overtaking moves, including, at one stage, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

More on this

"As athletes you're always after that pressure and with Silverstone, coming in with the points was what I needed to set off fireworks like this," he told Sky Sports.

"I think we are going in the right direction. We scored points at Silverstone and today and I think we could have scored points yesterday (in the sprint) which shows a steep upward trend."

He reckons working alongside Magnussen has been beneficial.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Kevin had a very great start to the season and has shown me different tools and different ideas. I feel like we're feeding off each other."

AFP

Related Topics:

Formula 1

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP