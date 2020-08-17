Minister Mthethwa announces second wave of Covid-19 relief funding for sport

CAPE TOWN – Sport‚ Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced a second wave of Covid-19 relief funding in Pretoria on Monday. According to the Minister, the maximum amount of relief available per applicant is set at R6‚600. Athletes will have to apply between August 18 to August 31 should they qualify for relief. In the sport sector, persons who qualify include: •Athletes •Coaches

•technical support personnel

•freelance fitness instructors or practitioners.

“These are applicants who rely solely on income generated from participating in sport competitions‚ events and in fitness activities‚ who operate as freelancers‚” said Mthethwa.

Minister Mthethwa also urged South Africans to continue to remain vigilant in the ongoing fight against the pandemic. Photo: Supplied/GCIS

On the other hand, the following people are excluded from receiving funding:

•Registered businesses and employees

Those who work in such businesses may not qualify for this relief. They are encouraged to explore other relief interventions available within government‚ particularly the Department of Employment and Labour.

•Sport personnel

Those with other sources of income and those who are employed or on a fixed term contract do not qualify for relief. Athletes on fixed-term contracts: These athletes are catered for in terms of contracts entered into with either the federations or clubs.

•Sport personnel who received money before

Those who benefited from the first wave of relief or from any of the provincial relief funds do not qualify.

“All applicants upon submitting their applications via WhatsApp on 087 153 1027, will get an SMS acknowledging their applications.”

Min @NathiMthethwaSA #secondwave #DSACReliefFund pic.twitter.com/Qrv2lHQ9IP — Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (@SportArtsCultur) August 17, 2020

“Note that a list of all sport beneficiaries who benefited during the first wave will be posted on the various department platforms and also be given to Federations and sports entities to guard against any form of double dipping‚” said Mthethwa.

He also announced a comprehensive list of documentation required when applying for relief funding, saying: ““It is critical to note that any provision of false information will be treated as fraud and dealt with through the appropriate criminal justice system.”

Minister Mthethwa ended by urging South Africans to continue to remain vigilant in the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

”We must continue to wear our masks at all times in public spaces‚ continue observing proper hygiene protocol; including washing of hands‚ and sanitation.”

Staff Reporter

