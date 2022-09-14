BRAVE CF 62 confirmed to take place in Kazakhstan

Cape Town — BRAVE CF 62 has been confirmed and will take place this month in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan. BRAVE Combat Federation returns to the Central Asian nation for the third time, officially welcoming Kazakhstan into a special club of countries that have all hosted three or more BRAVE CF events.

The show will be hosted in association with local mixed martial arts promotion, Octagon League. BRAVE CF 62 * Octagon 35 will be headlined by an Octagon Welterweight championship bout between Lineal champion, Kazakhstan’s Bauyrzhan Kuanyshbayev and Interim champion, Russia’s Magomed Magomedov. Sanjarbek Erkinov will face Anzor Abdulkhozhaev in a Lightweight bout at #BRAVECF62 X #OCTAGON35 💪🔥



📅 Friday, September 30th

📍Almaty, Kazakhstan 🇰🇿



Sanjarbek Erkinov will face Anzor Abdulkhozhaev in a Lightweight bout at #BRAVECF62 X #OCTAGON35 💪🔥

📅 Friday, September 30th

📍Almaty, Kazakhstan 🇰🇿

The co-main event will be a BRAVE CF Lightweight bout between Kazakhstan’s Olzhas Eskaraev and the Phillipines’ Rolando Dy. Fresh off a very close unanimous decision loss in an interim world title fight against now-Interim champion, Kyrgyzstan’s Abdisalam Kubanychbek, Olzhas will be looking to bounce back against Dy, one of the sport’s most seasoned veterans who will be hungry to turn things around following a bad run that include back-to-back losses. Nurzhan Akishev (Kazakhstan), who earned one of BRAVE CF’s most epic comeback wins in his latest outing back at BRAVE CF 59, will face Pakistan’s Mehmosh Raza in a Featherweight duel, while Alisher Gabdulin (Kazakhstan) takes on Russian-based Kazakh, Bair Shtepin in a big Bantamweight duel.

Saudi Arabia superstar Abdullah Al-Qahtani faces Kyrgyzstan’s Ilyor Bakhtiyar Uulu at Featherweight, with Uzbekistan’s Sanjarbek Erkinov welcoming Russia’s Anzor Abdulkhozhaev back to Featherweight. One of the most exciting athletes on the card, double International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) amateur world champion and undefeated fighter, Bahrain’s Murtaza Talha drops down from Light Heavyweight to Middleweight to start his run for the vacant 185-pound title. The KHK Team Bahrain athlete takes on promotional newcomer Russia’s Kirill Kohmitsky and a win could very well place Talha near the top of the division, and one step closer to gold. By hosting this event, Kazakhstan will officially join Bahrain, Brazil, UAE, Sweden, Romania, and India in having hosted three or more BRAVE CF events.

BRAVE CF first landed in Almaty back in April 2017 for BRAVE CF 6. That show was followed up by BRAVE CF 53. Co-hosts, Octagon League, has led the way in fighter development for Kazakh athletes. The promotion has held more than 40 shows, from their numbered events, to their Selection series, designed to unearth the top raw talent from Kazakhstan to develop it into top fighters that will represent the country on a global level. BRAVE CF 62 Confirmed Bouts (so far):

Lightweight: Olzhas Eskaraev vs Rolando Dy Featherweight: Nurzhan Akishev vs Mehmosh Raza Featherweight: Ilyar Askhanov vs Omar Solomanov

Lightweight: Kamil Magomedov vs Akhmed Shervaniev Middleweight: Murtaza Talha vs Kirill Khomitsky Bantamweight: Alisher Gabdulin vs Bair Shtepin

Featherweight: Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs Ilyor Bakhtiyar Uulu Lightweight: Sanjarbek Erkinov vs Anzor Abdulkhozhaev @juliankiewietz