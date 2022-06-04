Cameron Saaiman is EFC’s new Bantamweight champion

Cape Town — EFC94 produced one of its youngest champions when 21-year-old Cameron Saaiman (5-0) took a judges’ unanimous decision victory (48-47 48-47 49-46) over former champion, Nelson Mandela Bay’s Sindile Manengela (8-8). In the first round, Manengela dominated the ground game, enjoying top control for most of round one with various rear-naked choke attempts and subduing any escapes from Saaiman.

It was only close to the end of the round that Saaiman enjoyed some top control, reigning down the punches with a few seconds remaining. Round two saw Saaiman attack Manengela’s legs and torso before Manengela once again waited for a gap and found another takedown, taking his opponent to the ground and powering through the round with his grappling stopping Saaiman from any escapes. Saaiman did well to stave off any submission attempts but every time he tried to make a clean escape Manengela was the wiser and kept his opponent on the canvas. At one point Saaiman got back to his feet but Sindile immediately found an opening and took his opponent down, before Saaiman once again enjoyed top control, dropping punches on Manengela as the bell rang.

In round three, it seemed as if Saaiman had Manengela’s number as he slowly started turning the tide, Saaiman slowly started doing well to subdue his opponents takedowns and did better on the feet as well, outstriking Manengela. Round four and five saw Saaiman avoid any further takedowns from Manengela landing an array of strikes, showing off his stand-up skills. Saaiman had shifted a gear and forced Manengela on the back foot and at one point even took Manengela down once the former champ expected more striking to come his way. Saaiman ended the fight in top control, taking him to the judges’ decision and being crowned the new champ.

Results Musa Sethwape (RSA) gets the rear-naked choke in round one to get the victory over Yebo Ntambwe (DRC). Kgaugelo Moitšhela (RSA) finished Tyral Louw (RSA) in the first round via technical knockout due to strikes after a barrage of blows.

DRC’s Guelor Sondi knocks out RSA’s Elvis Ngwalangwala via a devastating knockout in round one of their Lightweight fight. Set for a big fight next, potentially a belt soon. Johannes Rudolph (RSA) (2-0) gets the second round win via tapout triangle choke over Katiso Matime (RSA) (0-2). Rodrique Kena (DRC) (5-5) submits Serge Kasanda (DRC) (4-6) in the second round via D’Arce choke. Emmanuel Sita (ROTC) (1-1) beat Jonathan Lamptey (GHA) (3-1) in the first round via technical knockout due to strikes.

Smit Steyn (RSA) (2-0) made Jonathan Euro (GHA) (0-3) tap in the first round via arm triangle - Nico Yamdjie (CAM) (4-7) beat Sholto Luiters (RSA) (1-1) in the first round via technical knockout due to strikes. Magno Alves (BRA) (5-10-1) beat Salahuddin Plaatjies (RSA) (2-2) in the third round via knockout. Cameron Saaiman (5-0) took a judges’ unanimous decision victory (48-47 48-47 49-46) over former champion, Nelson Mandela Bay’s Sindile Manengela (8-8).