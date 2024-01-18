Dricus du Plessis gets personal ahead of UFC title fight against Sean Strickland

If the aim of South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis was to make his opponent Sean Strickland as angry as humanly possible ahead of their clash for the UFC middleweight title in Toronto on Sunday, he has succeeded. In the lead-up to the fight, Du Plessis has made it his goal to antagonise Strickland at every opportunity and no topic has been taboo.

That strategy saw Du Plessis refer to the abuse Strickland was a victim of during his childhood, which brought up the question - what exactly is the limit to the insults routinely hurled at opponents in the sport? Strickland, quite justifiably has taken exception to Du Plessis’ comments.

‘I will stab you’ “Remember when I attacked Dricus?” Strickland said. “I actually sent him a message and I was like, ‘Dude listen, Dricus, we’re going to go try to murder each other, but if you bring that s*** up again, I will f****** stab you.’ Press conference, weigh-in — I just told Dricus. He was cool about it, he was cool about it. But again, I’m not telling you I don’t want to fight you, Dricus. I’m not saying you’re not a good fighter. I’m just saying that that’s a line that, when crossed, it transcends fighting. Like, if I go to Canada and you bring that up, well guess what? I’m going to go to jail, they’re going to deport me, and we spent eight weeks of training for no f****** reason.”

At first glance, it may seem that Strickland was overreacting, but not when you heard exactly what Du Plessis said first. “You think your dad beat the s*** out of you? Your dad doesn’t have s*** on me … every childhood memory you have is going to come back when I’m in there with you.” In fact, Strickland spoke about his childhood trauma and abuse in an interview over the weekend with Theo Von. He went on to explain why he firmly believed Du Plessis’ comments were “off limits”.