Duduzane Zuma and UFC star Darren Till glove up to launch Gorilla Fight Club

Cape Town — UFC superstar Darren Till and South African entrepreneur Duduzane Zuma have launched their own boxing entertainment company called Gorilla Fight Club. England’s mixed martial arts athlete Till, aka “The Gorilla”, and the son of former South African president Jacob Zuma, created the brand with the purpose of inviting worldwide stars and captains of industries to go toe to toe in celebrity boxing matches.

The brand will focus on putting on fights between sports stars, influencers, musicians, actors and more. Celebrity boxing and combat sport fights have become the new craze brothers Jake and Logan Paul carrying the torch for this new trend, putting on successful shows against high-level athletes in recent years. Till and Zuma plan to create more opportunities for such events with annual global fight nights whereby performers with a huge following can showcase their fighting skills inside the ring and in turn attract a global audience to the Gorilla Fight Club events.

“We’re delighted to finally announce the launch of Gorilla Fight Club following months of extensive work which has been going on behind the scenes to shape our long-term vision and strategy. This is a very exciting project and having been in and around combat sports for the majority of my life, I’m fully confident Gorilla Fight Club will change the face of the industry,” said Till who was beaten by South Africa’s UFC middleweight star Dricus du Plessis in the Englishman’s last fight inside the octagon. “The launch of Gorilla Fight Club ensures fight fans around the world can now look forward to a series of ground-breaking events which will shock and excite in equal measure. Our aim is to grow the brand on a global level and with a highly experienced and skilled team on board, everything is in place for us to make Gorilla Fight Club a major success.” Chairman Duduzane Zuma added: “This is a brand new concept combining both sport and entertainment, while bringing together many popular global stars with huge followings from across a variety of industries.

“In recent years we have seen various external figures move into the world of boxing and there is no doubting the impact it can have globally, and the huge numbers it attracts. “While this project is all about entertainment and providing fight fans around the world with a new initiative, we are also confident that from a business perspective, Gorilla Fight Club has the potential to achieve rapid growth. “Our events will take place all over the world, and we can guarantee fight fans attending that they will go away knowing they have witnessed something special on each occasion.

“There are no limits to what Gorilla Fight Club can achieve and we look forward to showcasing our product to fight fans around the world in the near future.” Gorilla Fight Club will hold its inaugural event later this year. Stay tuned to IOLSport and MzansiMMA for more details. @juliankiewietz