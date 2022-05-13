Good news for fight fans as Masefi Ngoma is breathing on his own

Cape Town — Fight fans will be relieved to know that Masefi Ngoma is breathing on his own post EFC Fight Night 2. The Middelburg athlete (0-2) who fights out of XKT was taken to hospital following his loss to Apex South and Johannesburg’s Robert Swanepoel (1-5) at the Extreme Fighting Championship Performance Institute this past Saturday night.

Swanepoel walked out of the fight victorious after finishing Ngoma early in the second round via technical knockout due to strikes. It is currently unclear to Independent Media what exactly transpired or what Ngoma’s situation directly after the fight was, however, Mixed Martial Arts South Africa confirms that following a call by the EFC medical staff, Masefi was immediately taken to the Netcare Milpark hospital in Johannesburg. “Masefi Ngoma was swiftly dealt with by the EFC medical team on site before being transported to hospital for further treatment,” says MMASA President, Raymond Phillips.

“Ngoma was then placed in a medically induced coma (MIC) for observation and the necessary medical tests, treatments and procedures at the Netcare Milpark Hospital. I understand that he was taken off the ventilator today (Friday, May 13th) and is breathing on his own,” says Phillips who can’t confirm whether Ngoma’s hospitalization had any link to the shots landed on the head or body during the fight.

According to MMASA, all necessary protocols and testing required prior to fights were followed and observed, declaring the fighter fit to participate. “We will keep the public informed on any updates the moment we have them, we’d also like to take this time to thank everybody for their support and concern. It is highly appreciated. It is also our first priority to keep our athletes and the sport safe,” says Phillips who confirms that continued investigation will be done. Further updates, including a statement by the EFC will be made as soon as possible.

