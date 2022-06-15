I am a lion. And I will stay on top - MMA fighter Gift Walker

Johannesburg - Despite the cold weather in various parts of South Africa, there has been enough heat within the EFC Performance Institute to start a few fires. And one man who is responsible for two of those infernos is upcoming SA mixed martial artist Gift Walker (3-0).

Following his incredible technical knockout (via strikes) win over veteran Dansheel Moodley (6-3) at EFC Fight Night 2 last month, Walker put his hand up for a super fight after the main card fight between top flyweight prospects Nkazimulo Zulu (13-5-1) and Gian Souza (7-1-1) ended in a draw which will most-likely lead to a rematch to clarify who is next in line for a shot at flyweight title which is currently held by Luthando Biko (8-3). “These boys (Zulu and Souza) just had a draw so they probably have to run it back, that is the right thing to do. So I will go back and pick a super fight and have fun, there’s a lot of guys chirping, barking, calling my name and I love it, lol. That is what happens when you win, the hyenas will talk and the lions will stay on top. And that is what I am, I am a lion. And I will stay on top,” said Walker as he fielded questions during a press conference. Some of his comments seem to hit a nerve with the baby brother of Themba Gorimbo, Takunda (1-1) who abruptly disrupted the Extreme Fighting Championship post-fight press conference demanding a fight with the House of Tinkerbell prospect as he barked for Walker’s blood.

When asked his thoughts of Gorimbo asking for a fight, Walker responded: “Junior (in reference to being Zimbabwean MMA star Themba Gorimbo’s baby brother) Gorimbo is a great competitor, but he is on a losing streak. ‘Give me one win, one win is all I ask of you, Junior, then we can fight,’” said Walker. Amid all of this banter, Gorimbo’s teammate and fellow Zimbabwean Nicholas Hwende (3-0) was placed next to Walker at the press conference after his win over Angola’s Eduardo Barros (1-1), quietly listening to the back and forth.

Fast forward to post EFC 94, Hwende took to Instagram to call out Walker and stated: “He wants a super fight, I'll give him a one (loss) to his zero. Someone's 0 has got to go @giftwalker7. “You name the time and place,” added Hwende who is excited about seeing two unbeaten athletes match up in the EFC hexagon.

Hwende has been comfortable at bantamweight, while Walker is targeting a title run at flyweight. However, Walker seems keen to meet either at a catch or bantamweight. “Okay, Nick (Nicholas Hwende), I will give you what you want, lol … If my flyweight friends are not ready in September, why not? Let’s go,” said Walker who also enjoyed success at bantamweight with two wins at EFC 89 and 90. EFC matchmaker and vice-president Graeme Cartmell is yet to confirm whether this fight will happen.

