Igeu Kabesa gets another shot at the title he once owned

Cape Town — EFC fight fans will see the return of former Featherweight champion, Igeu Kabesa at EFC95. It was announced on Thursday at a EFC94 preview show that Kabesa (13-2) will take on Nerick Simoes (5-3) for the 65.8 kilogram championship next month after Brazil’s Reinaldo Ekson (18-5) vacated the title after heading over to the Professional Fighters League’s Challenger Series 4 where he made a successful debut against USA’s Mike Barnett (11-4) via unanimous decision in March this year.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was Ekson who ended Kabesa’s run as champion in June last year at EFC86, and the triangle choke loss was something Kabesa would have loved to avenge, however, Kabesa will have to settle for a title fight with CIT’s Simoes who is more than worthy of stepping into the cage with. Simeos has been biding his time racking up a three-fight win streak thus far with his latest coming against Scotland’s Keir Harvi (5-2). It was also the Angolan Simeos who beat former bantamweight champion, South Africa’s Faeez Jacobs (8-4) back at EFC63 in Cape Town.

There are talks of Ekson possibly coming back to fight Kabesa later this year, but it is yet to be confirmed. Kabesa was set to face former Extreme Fighting Championship lightweight and welterweight contender, the DRC’s Anicet Kanyeba (14-10 and No Contest) but that fight fell through and Kanyeba now plies his trade in the Omega Fighting Championship. Nerick Simoes delivers a beautiful flying knee to Keir Harvie at EFC 92. Photo: EFCWorldwide Kabesa then took a fight with Ashley Calvert (2-7) whom he finished in the first round of their EFC 93 bout via rear naked choke. It is well known that Kabesa should have been fighting in bigger promotions a long time ago, the highly talented athlete has been one of the leading mixed martial artists Africa has seen yet, but opportunities, the pandemic and subsequent lockdown played a part in Kabesa’s star not rising further just yet. EFC94 takes place this weekend at the EFC PI in Paulshof, Johannesburg. The main event will see Bantamweight champion, Sindile Manengela (8-7) defend his strap against the upcoming Cameron Saaiman (4-0).

Story continues below Advertisement