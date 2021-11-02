Jose ’Shorty’ Torres: A beacon of light for athletes around the world

Cape Town – Jose ‘Shorty’ Torres has been a beacon of light for so many athletes, human beings and most importantly, himself. The man has faced various forms of adversity in recent years, however, he chooses to fight back and, in the process, earn that title he has worked so hard for prior to life throwing him a curveball a couple of years back.

In 2019, at Brave CF 29, the American (10-1-1) was set to face Brazil’s Marcel Adur for the flyweight title. At the time, Jose was already dealing with some mental hurdles which were then compounded by the loss of his father. A reality that was just too much – and understandably so – to bear for the heart-broken man. Jose withdrew from that title bout just days before the assignment.

“The loss of my father was just the tip of the iceberg. I was already going through very bad things that – in a sense – ended people, and then my father passed. My father was the only reason I fought. I actually hate fighting. I just so happened to be good at it and saw it as an opportunity to get out of my neighborhood. “After my father’s passing I almost retired, and honestly ... almost ended everything … ” Following that fight cancellation, Jose admirably tried to work his way back, however, it would not be easy.

“The crazy thing is, I never learned about emotions, the mental, and how to deal with any of it. I tried to continue to fight weeks after my father’s passing and I realised through a crazy experience that I needed to take some time for myself to grieve and take care of myself.” Shorty signed up for a fight against Matheus Nicolau at Brave CF 35 the following year in 2020. As if things could not get any worse, the Covid-19 pandemic kicked in which saw the American’s plan be put on hold with the event being cancelled.

Jose eventually returned to the cage in September 2020, however a majority draw against Sean Santella did not exactly do him or his career the world of good. A rematch with Sean was set, yet, another cancellation was imminent in March 2021 before Jose eventually got into the swing of things against Blaine O’Driscoll with a unanimous decision win in the bantamweight division at Brave CF 49. “It has truly been a crazy past few years. But with everything that I’ve gone through, I still have to live my life, and I can only try my best to live in the now, staying optimistic,” says Jose.

“I can never get back all that I have lost, and yes that sucks, but nothing in life is permanent and I must enjoy what I have now. I can’t give up and if this ‘Shorty’ can do it, so can others!” There could not have come a better chance for Shorty to plug his energy into the world with the platform he has and possibly help someone who has or is going through the same battles he endures. The combat sports world and all its fans will be watching closely when he takes on Russia’s Ali Bagautinov (20-7) this weekend at the prestigious Brave CF 55 (in association with Pro FC) flyweight world title tournament.

Saturday’s event will take place in Russia’s bustling Rostov-on-Don, and the winner will face Velimurad Alkhasov in the final. Bagautinov currently rides a three-fight winning streak after eliminating Dustin Ortiz from the flyweight tournament at Brave CF 50. The veteran brings a wealth of experience to the table and also has no qualms with taking fights the distance, churning out unanimous decision-wins which makes this fight all the more interesting as it will also showcase a high-octane styled fighter with a highlight reel of stoppages in the form of Torres - a former IMMAF amateur and Titan FC double-weight champion.

“I like to be a beacon of light not just for people, but also for myself. It’s been a journey, but I believe I’m here to help people,” says the American who will certainly not have the home crowd advantage. “I’m motivated to fight everywhere to entertain many people from around the world and hopefully inspire others against all the odds. We need to remember that we all feel pain, and that’s ok. “We just need to learn to accept the pain and learn how to push through it,” adds Jose.

Brave CF 55 will take place this coming Saturday, November 6th. You can catch all the action live and free on BRAVE CF TV. The event will be broadcast at 1pm (GMT time/3pm South African Standard Time). Stay tuned to Brave’s social channels and website for more information.