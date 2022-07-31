Nkosi Ndebele has a shot at title conversations at BRAVE CF 60

Cape Town - South Africa’s Nkosi Ndebele has a chance to catapult himself into title contendership tomorrow at BRAVE CF 60. In isiZulu - the South African's mother tongue - Nkosi means “King '' and he will be keen on living up to his first name and start his reign over the BRAVE CF 135 pound division when he takes on Colombia’s Eduardo Mora in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Story continues below Advertisement

From the moment he turned professional, Ndebele has plied his trade in the Brave Combat Federation, racking up an impressive four wins and only one loss which came in the Featherweight division back in 2019. He remains undefeated at Bantamweight with his last three victories including one Catchweight (159lb) and two Bantamweight wins. Heading into the fight with Mora, Ndebele is the more experienced BRAVE CF campaigner with the Colombian only fighting once thus far and the “King” will be looking to stamp down his authority and get closer to title conversations.

After shining in the Road to BRAVE CF tournament which consisted of a series of local shows in the Republic of Colombia, Mora made it to the finals which took place on the preliminary card of the BRAVE CF 26 in Bogota. There, Mora introduced himself to the world as the first-ever Road to BRAVE CF winner after he TKO’d Juan David Erazo in front of crazed Colombian mixed martial arts fans. Mora is now on the cusp of not only becoming the official face of Colombian MMA, but also an ambassador for Latin American MMA.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mora is unbeaten in five fights and will look to secure his second BRAVE CF scalp after his debut win in 2019 against Erazo. He was scheduled to face Hamyrez Oliveira at BRAVE CF 35, however, the pandemic and subsequent global lockdown had other plans forcing BRAVE CF to cancel the fight. A win for Mora will create history as he will become the first top Colombian BRAVE CF fighter.

Story continues below Advertisement

BRAVE CF 60 takes place at the promotion’s headquarters in the Kingdom of Bahrain starting at 2.30 tomorrow morning (SAST). For more details, visit www.bravecf.com BRAVE CF 60

Story continues below Advertisement

Lightweight: Lucas Martins vs Henrique Marques Super Lightweight: Luan Santiago vs Mihail Cotruta Super Lightweight: Leonardo Mafra vs Cleiton Silva

Flyweight: Asu Almabaev vs Zach Makovsky Flyweight: Flavio Queiroz vs Igor Taylon Super Welterweight: Luis Felipe Dias vs Luiz Cado