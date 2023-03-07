SA-based Sylvester Chipfumbu set to headline UAE Warriors card

Cape Town — South African-based Sylvester Chipfumbu (8-5) returns to the cage this month to headline the UAE Warriors 38: Africa card in Abu Dhabi. Zimbabwe’s former EFC Bantamweight champion will take on Morocco’s Imad Bouamri (6-5) at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island on March 17th, in what will be the promotion’s second triple-header event of the year thus far.

Just last month, UAE Warriors opened their 2023 account with their first jam-packed weekend that included UAE Warriors 35: Africa, UAE Warriors 36, and UAE Warriors 37: Arabia - all taking place over three days. Next week, UAE Warriors 38 will be followed by UAE Warriors 39 (Saturday) before UAE Warriors 40: Arabia closes out the festival of fights on Sunday, March 19th. This will be Chipfumbu's fourth fight under the UAE Warriors banner after recording one win and two losses in his first three bouts.

His last fight saw him lose a unanimous decision to Cameroon’s Jaures Dea Gomez at UAE Warriors 32 last year. Bouamri will be making his debut in the promotion after beating Brazil’s Weverton Do Santos in the local Spanish promotion: Ansgar Fighting League late last year. More South African-based mixed martial artists are set to be confirmed for the event in the coming days.