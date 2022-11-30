Swellendam’s MMA star Terence Balelo always knew he would fight on a big African card

Johannesburg — On Wednesday, Terence Balelo is one day away from showcasing his exciting mixed martial arts skills on the prestigious EFC 100 fight card. The Extreme Fighting Championship has come a long way since its inception in 2009, eventually shaping itself as Africa's premier MMA promotion.

The promotion has helped catapult plenty of athletes into stardom. Many have come through the organisation and have moved on to success. South African-based athletes, including Themba Gorimbo (Zimbabwe), Dricus du Plessis, Don Madge, JP Buys, Cameron Saaiman (all South African), and Dalcha Lungiambula (DRC), have all once plied their trade in the hallowed EFC hexagon. On Thursday, Balelo will etch his name in the EFC annals when he steps into the cage to face compatriot Martin Gcinumkhondo in a flyweight bout. ALSO READ: Chad Hanekom adds his name to ‘powerful SA middleweights’ list

“I feel like this was always supposed to happen,” says Balelo. "To be on this card, this is everything that I have imagined as a 16-year-old kid. "I remember watching the EFC and telling my family that I'll be on one of those cards and fight in an organisation like the EFC.

“I am super grateful and thankful. This is God's plan.” Balelo will make his second walk to the EFC hexagon following a blistering first-round TKO over fellow South African, Godknows Ndlovu at EFC 97 a few months back. It was Balelo’s second professional MMA fighter after beating Vuyo Jula at Omega 1 in April.

The fact that he will fight on the EFC 100 card speaks volumes about his talent, stage presence, charisma, and potential. "The EFC is a business, not just a fighting organisation, and I have that business mentality, and they see what I am seeing. I talk well on the mic, I'm superstar material, and I have the personality and confidence for this. They know that I will deliver, show up and show out like always, and rack up those bonuses," says the former two-time Junior and Senior South National MMA Champion who left his hometown of Swellendam and moved to Cape Town to chase his dream.

EFC 100 takes place on Thursday in Paulshof, Johannesburg at the EFC Performance Institute. For more information, visit www.efcworldwide.com. EFC 100 FIGHT CARD (INCLUDING WEIGH-IN RESULTS):

BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT Nicholas Hwende 134.6lbs (ZIM) vs. Nkazimulo Zulu 133.5lbs (RSA) INTERIM LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT

Cole Henning 153.9lbs (RSA) vs. Tshilumba Mikixi 149.9lbs (DRC) FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT Billy Oosthuizen 144.8lbs (RSA) vs. Stephan de la Rey 144.5lbs (RSA)

FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT Shannon van Tonder 145lbs (RSA) vs. Musa Sethwape 144.2lbs (RSA) FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT

Nerik Simoes 144.8lbs (ANG) vs. August Kayambala 147.2lbs (DRC) - Kayambala did not make weight at the time of writing CATCHWEIGHT FIGHT (175LBS) Pietie Coxen 172.9lbs (RSA) vs. Jailson Sousa 173.5lbs (BRA)

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT JC Lamprecht 203lbs (RSA) vs. Willem Smith 202.8lbs (RSA) FLYWEIGHT FIGHT

Terence Balelo 124.4lbs (RSA) vs. Martin Gcinumkhondo 124.3lbs (RSA) LIGHTWEIGHT FIGHT Sizwe Mnikathi 153.2lbs (RSA) vs. Robert Swanepoel 153.2lbs (RSA)

FLYWEIGHT FIGHT Godknows Ndlovu 124.3lbs (ZIM) vs. Luke Hendrikz 125lbs (RSA) BANTAMWEIGHT FIGHT