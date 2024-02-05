Themba Gorimbo plans to build solar-powered library in Bikita

Themba “The Answer” Gorimbo (12-4-0) continues to steal the hearts of millions of fight fans across the globe.
This past weekend, the Zimbabwean intimated plans to empower his home village, Bikita, Masvingo, after defeating USA’s Pete Rodriguez via TKO (strikes) in just over 32 seconds of the first round of their UFC Fight Night Welterweight fight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship, aside from his victories, Gorimbo has become renowned for taking a different approach to grabbing the headlines and going viral. The former South-African-based EFC Welterweight champion makes a mission of using his platform and funds to uplift his community and people in Zimbabwe. Not too long ago, he kickstarted a project bringing fresh water to his people via a water well.
This time is no different as he aims to auction off his fight gear for the betterment of the less fortunate back home.
Giving back
“God brought me this far to win. I plan to auction off my fight shorts to help fix the cataract problem in my village,” said Gorimbo to former double champion and current UFC commentator Daniel Cormier in his post-fight speech.
In another interview later that night, Gorimbo expressed his desire to assist the younger generation.
“I would also like to raise funds to build a freely accessible solar-powered library in Muvuti, Bikita so that the villages can have the opportunity to study at night. I passed high school, but I could have done much better. School finished at four, so when I came home, it was dark, and I battled to study, while other kids in other areas could because they had power. A few weeks ago, while running, I thought about this and told myself, ‘I can do this’.
“I am going to build this library so that kids can go there and study and chase their dreams,” added Gorimbo.