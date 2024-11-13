UFC champion Dricus du Plessis wants to fight undefeated Khamzat Chimaev next

Following Du Plessis' victory over Adesanya, UFC boss Dana White publicly backed Strickland for the next title shot. However, Chimaev’s impressive first-round win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 has led fans to call for him to be given the opportunity instead. Du Plessis has also shared the same sentiments, stating that Chimaev’s dominant performance against Whittaker should position him as the next challenger for the middleweight crown.

“We always knew between Rob and Khamzat if there was going to be something exceptional that happens, there might be a change in the title fight. “We have no clarity on that, but as a fan of the sport and as the middleweight champion of the world, that’s a fight that gets me more excited, taking somebody’s 0,” Du Plessis said as per MMA Fighting. ‘Stillknocks’ also mentioned that he has already beaten Strickland and wouldn’t have any trouble defeating him again.

He added that Chimaev is the opponent fans want to see him face the most. “I’ve beaten Strickland before, and I know I’ll beat him again. Getting that Khamzat fight, that gets me excited, I think the whole world wants to see it. “The fans ultimately pay to watch the fights, so the fight the world thinks is the best next fight, that’s what I want. So I think the Khamzat fight is 100 percent what I want.