WATCH: ‘From one Zwide man to another, I hope everything goes well’ - Siya Kolisi’s message to EFC champion Sinidile Manengela

Cape Town - EFC bantamweight champion, Sindile “The Ghost” Manengela got a great kickstart to EFC94 fight when Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain and fellow Zwide son and Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi dropped him a message on Instagram. Manengela (8-7) is set to defend his belt title against up-coming star Cameron Saaiman (4-0) at the Extreme Fighting Championship headquarters in Paulshof on Saturday and Siya took some time out of his day to wish the mixed martial artist ahead of his bout.

“Hey bra, Sindile, I want to wish you all the best for your fight. I hope everything goes well,” said Kolisi. “From one Zwide man to another, I hope everything goes well, brother. We will be supporting you and we are very happy for you and proud of what you do. It is always good to hear of other people who come from where we come from. There is great talent where you come from and I am sure you are going to inspire a lot of people. “We are behind you all the way and you are in our prayers. Good luck, brother. A whole “Ghost” from Zwide, lol. All the best, my brother,” said Kolisi.

Rugby World Cup winning Springbok Captain and beloved national treasure, Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi), sends words of encouragement to his fellow Zwide champion, Bantamweight King of Africa, Sindile Manengela (@sindilemanengela) ahead of #EFC94! pic.twitter.com/IMAZatOPn4 — EFC Worldwide (@EFCworldwide) May 30, 2022 The video which was originally posted by the EFC’s social media team was then used on Manengela’s account which eventually went viral on both channels. “What a great way to start a week!!! A surprise from a great #champion. Thank you brother @siyakolisi (Siya Kolisi) your support means a lot 🙏 #AndStill @efcworldwide #bantamweightchampion,” replied Manengela. Kolisi too will be chasing a title this weekend when he and his Sharks teammates run out against the Bulls in the quarter finals of the United Rugby Championship in Pretoria.

