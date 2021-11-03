WATCH: IMMAF totally against inter-gender mixed martial arts bout

Cape Town – The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation has spoken out against the shocking intergender MMA bout that took place in Czestochowa, Poland this past weekend. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a man fighting a woman in what was alleged to be an “MMA-VIP” event.

As per the MailOnline, the two athletes were Ula Siekacz – a female arm wrestler and fitness instructor – and alleged male mixed martial artist, Piotr ‘Mua Boy’ Lisowski. “Media coverage has brought our attention to an inter-sex MMA bout that took place in Poland over the weekend. Although neither the promoter nor competitors have any association with IMMAF, as the international governing body for amateur mixed martial arts, I feel it is important that I state our position. IMMAF categorically disagrees with this intentionally scandalous form of entertainment, which does not represent the sport of MMA or its values and puts women at risk,” said IMMAF CEO Densign White in a statement. The video shows the two squaring off in the second round, feeling each other out with not too much action prior to that all changing when Siekacz took a risk that backfires with her ending on the canvas being pinned down by her opponent.

It was then when things got even worse as Mua Boy – sporting a black paint eye mask – started unleashing devastating punches to the head of Siekacz while parking his knee firmly on her torso. The referee then quickly stopped the fighting, awarding Mua Boy the victory via technical knockout, but a social media protest ensued as fans reacted in disgust, asking how this event was sanctioned, slamming the organisers in the process. “It is unacceptable that women and men should compete against each other in combat sports, essentially for reasons of safety but also fair play, and we in no way endorse this,” added White.

As per Fox News, Siekacz had the following to say: "I am surprised the referee stopped the fight, because I got more hits before and I could withstand those so I think the third round could easily happen … so I have a lot of regret for the referee that he stopped it," she said. "I’m not going to get slapped by a guy anymore. I consciously took up this fight – that is, I knew what I was doing. "I am waiting for some interesting suggestions and I will continue to develop. What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger."

As per sources, that was not the only “man vs woman” fight of the night with ‘Polish Ken Doll’ Michal Przybylowicz beating Wiktoria Domzalska in a separate bout. Watch the fight below