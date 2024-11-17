WATCH: Jon Jones defends UFC heavyweight title in front of cheering Donald Trump

Jon Jones defended his UFC heavyweight title with a third-round technical knockout of Stipe Miocic, at New York's Madison Square Garden, on Saturday. Jones reeled off a powerful swivel and heel kick to the midsection of Miocic, which saw the fighter fall to the floor and receive a few quick-fire punches before the referee ended the fight.

After the fight was called, Jones began performing the signature YMCA dance of Donald Trump as he pointed to the incoming US President who was cheering on from his front row seat at the octagon. UFC chief Dana White was a big supporter of Trump during his election campaign, and Jones made sure to thank the Republican after his fight. Thanking the man

"I want to say a big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight," said Jones as the fans at the arena roared in response. Trump often attends UFC events, notably appearing at three during his recent election campaign as he beat Kamala Harris. Later, Jones dispelled any rumours of his retirement.

“As far as my future in the Octagon, I decided that maybe I will not retire and that I have some conversations that I have to have with Dana (White) and Hunter (Campbell) and we have some negotiating to do,” Jones told Joe Rogan in his Octagon interview. “And if everything goes right, maybe we’ll give you guys what you want to see.” His opponent Miocic, meanwhile, said he was finished with the sport.