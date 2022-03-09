WATCH: Wrestling icon Stone Cold Steve Austin teases comeback after 19-years

Johannesburg - The WWE have released a teaser on social media all but confirming that legend Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to the ring at the WrestleMania 38 event next month to take on Kevin Owens at the AT&T Stadium. Stone Cold has not wrestled since losing to Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003.

Owens recently taunted Austin, announcing that he would be hosting an edition of the KO Show at Mania and inviting The Texas Rattlesnake to appear. It is currently uncertain whether Stone Cold will actually take on Owens in a match or whether the two will just talk out their differences on stage but if one thing is certain, a physical confrontation seems likely. ALSO READ: Louis Oosthuizen leads SA charge for massive R54.6m Players Championship prize

Owens has drawn comparisons to Austin. He also performs the “Stunner” which is a wrestling move that was made popular by Austin in the 1990s. In his promo, Austin highlighted that Owens reignited a fire in him that he had not experienced since being downed by The Rock in 2003.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe) "For 19 years I've had to live with that defeat knowing my time was up," he said. "Kevin Owens, I want to thank you for waking up something up deep inside me that I've kept buried for 19 years. Ever since you started running that damn mealy mouth of yours talking about the state of Texas, the great state of Texas, you got my attention. And why would you want to do that Kevin? I can think of two reasons. One, you are one dumb son of b—. Or two, you are looking to get your a— kicked by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin,” added the Texas Rattlesnake.