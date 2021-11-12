What Glover Teixeira has achieved is absolutely amazing, says Kennedy Nzechukwu

While Kennedy Nzechukwu had nothing but high praise for UFC Lightheavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, the Nigerian made it very clear that he does not plan on spending as much time in the octagon. Two weeks back, the 42-year-old Glover made history when he stopped former champion, Poland’s Jan Blachowicz (28-9) in the second round of UFC267 making him the oldest first-time UFC champion.

A feat that has inspired so many across the world. “It’s absolutely amazing,” says Nigeria’s Kennedy (9-1). “Seeing the guy get the title, it’s just so awesome. You never hit another man’s success. Seeing Glover get there, despite how long he has been fighting, it’s just amazing.”

Glover is one of the old school fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. A man who has been fighting professionally from 2002, racking up an impressive record of 33-7. There was a period where it seemed as though Glover’s run in the UFC would come to an end, but then, remarkably, the man went on a six-fight win streak all the way to the title after he submitted Jan via rear-naked choke in the second round of their fight recently. “That is not my dream though, you don’t want to take that amount of abuse on the body for that long. My goal is to get in and get out, not taking too much damage,” says Kennedy.

“But take nothing away from Glover, again, I am truly happy for him. It is a dream come true for him and I am truly happy for him,” added Kennedy. The “African Savage” who currently fights out of Dallas Texas aims to continue his impressive form that has caught the attention of many, particularly his fans and fellow Africans back home. Kennedy conceded only one loss in his professional career thus far and that in the last moments of his UFC debut against the tough Scotsman, Paul Craig (15-4-1) who has not yet lost a fight since and was set to face former Lightheavyweight contender, Alexander Gustafsson (18-7) in September prior to that fight being called off.

Following victories over Darko Stosic, Carlos Ulberg and Danilo Marques, Kennedy takes on South Korea’s Da-un Jung (14-2-1) this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Kennedy and Da-un were originally set to fight last month at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont, however, the fight was postponed. It was unclear as to what the reason was, however, it was allegedly due to issues within the Da-un camp. African fans can catch the fights on SuperSport this weekend with the prelims airing on Action and Variety 3 starting at 9pm (South African Standard Time) before the main card kicks off at 11pm (SAST).

Full fight card Main event: No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway (22-6, fighting out of Waianae, Hawaii) battles No. 3 Yair Rodriguez (13-2 1NC, fighting out of Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico). Co-main event: Hard-hitting heavyweights collide in the co-main event when Ben Rothwell (39-13, fighting out of Kenosha, Wisc.) faces Marcos Rogerio de Lima (18-8-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil).

Former women’s featherweight title challenger Felicia Spencer (8-3, fighting out of Orlando, Fla. by way of Montreal, Quebec, Canada) takes on Leah Letson (5-2, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) Philipe Lins (14-5, Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil) moves down to light heavyweight to face former interim title challenger Ovince Saint Preux (25-16, fighting out of Knoxville, Tenn.) No. 15 ranked bantamweight contender Song Yadong (17-5-1 1NC, fighting out of Heilongjiang, China) and Julio Arce (17-4, fighting out of Bayside, N.Y.) look to steal the show

No. 15 ranked lightweight contender Thiago Moises (15-5, fighting out of Indaiatuba, Brazil) squares off with rising star Joel Alvarez (18-2, fighting out of Asturias, Spain) Top 15 women’s flyweight contenders battle when No. 5 ranked Cynthia Calvillo (9-3-1, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) squares off with No. 12 Andrea Lee (12-5, fighting out of Shreveport, La.) Miguel Baeza (10-1, fighting out of Davie, Fla.) locks horns with Khaos Williams (12-2, fighting out of Detroit, Mich.) in an action-packed welterweight contest

Exciting featherweight prospects collide when Sean Woodson (8-1, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.) faces Collin Anglin (8-2, fighting out of Englewood, Colo. by way of South Lyon, Mich.) Cortney Casey (9-9, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) takes on Liana Jojua (8-4, fighting out of Tbilisi, Georgia) in a women’s flyweight matchup Marc Diakiese (14-4, fighting out of Doncaster, England) meets Rafael Alves (19-10, fighting out of Miami, Fla. by way of Para, Brazil) at lightweight