Mngqithi: Aubaas has rare qualities

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has heaped praise on the qualities of midfielder Bathusi Aubaas, who has expertly settled into the team this season. Despite struggling to adjust in his debut season due to a lengthy injury, Aubaas is now demonstrating his potential and capabilities on the pitch. Aubaas, who joined Sundowns last season, faced challenges after sustaining a significant injury which limited his contributions to just 23 appearances across all competitions. The uncertainty surrounding his future intensified with the departure of coach Rulani Mokwena during the winter transfer window, leading many to question his role under Mngqithi's new regime.

However, the 29-year-old has found his rhythm, featuring in five matches since the start of the season and proving to be an indispensable member of the squad. In a recent showdown against local rivals, Aubaas was instrumental as he started and completed the game, contributing to the team's commanding 4-0 victory in the Carling Knockout quarter-finals at FNB Stadium last Saturday. With key player Rivaldo Coetzee sidelined due to injury, Aubaas is poised to take on an even more significant role in the midfield, as the squad bids for redemption in their upcoming Betway Premiership clash against Polokwane City, a team that defeated them just a week prior. The match is set to take place tonight at 7pm, and Aubaas, having watched the recent loss from the stands, has shown resilience and commitment while awaiting his chance to make a mark. “We brought him to Sundowns because he’s got rare physical attributes,” Mngqithi highlighted when discussing Aubaas's unique qualities.

“For a player of his height to have the engine, intensity and speed that he possesses, we always believed we could get more from him. I am just excited to see him perform the way he does.” Mamelodi Sundowns’ midfield duo Teboho Mokoena and Bathusi Aubaas getting some instructions from coach Manqoba Mngqithi during the 4-0 drubbing of Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout last eight last Saturday. Photo: Supplied Mngqithi further noted that despite Aubaas training consistently well, he advised against featuring him in the previous match, opting instead to utilise his aggression and intensity in a future game. Aubaas responded positively, demonstrating his professionalism by accepting Mngqithi’s decision gracefully. The midfielder’s resurgence has not only benefitted Sundowns but has also proven advantageous for the national team, Bafana Bafana, where he paired with Teboho Mokoena during recent Afcon qualifiers against Congo Brazzaville.

Mngqithi remarked on their partnership: “When he plays the way he plays, he compliments Tebza very well. They form a very formidable partnership.” Aubaas's growing influence is part of a broader resurgence at Sundowns, where players like Peter Shalulile have also regained form after a challenging start to the season. Mngqithi attributes Shalulile’s improvements to his character and collective support from the team, stating, “I wouldn’t want to steal the fame … it starts from the person that he is.”