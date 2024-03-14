More padel action returns to Paarden Eiland on Friday

Friday's Padel4Good event at the Virgin Active Padel Centre in Paarden Eiland, Cape Town, will mark one year since the event was first introduced, and while the same good-natured action can be expected, there will be even more to look forward to in the 2024 calendar. Friday's event will be the third one in a season, which will see even more being done by the non-profit organization to help those in need, particularly women and children affected by poverty, hunger, and gender-based violence.

Looking ahead to the second men's meet of 2024, Padel4Good’s Kathleen Barker credited players, supporters, and sponsors for making Padel4Good possible. “The Padel4Good charity events have become very popular among the Padel community, selling out almost instantly, with waiting lists if any spots become available. 2024 is going to be an exciting year of growth." "These events would not have been possible without the generosity of our main sponsors, Intergro Technologies, Cellucity, Samsung, and G Tech Office Solutions," said Barker.

"We'd also like to thank Virgin Active Padel Pardien Eiland which is where all our Padel4Good events are hosted, and Randal de Grill who has without a doubt been an integral part of our mission at Padel4Good. This season, racket fever will also continue to spread to the rest of the world, with a blockbuster season calendar featuring 25 tournaments across 18 countries and five continents. In February, Premier Padel — which previously operated as World Padel Tour and Padel Premier independently in two separate circuits — sparked much anticipation with the new fixture list.

The organisation took Premier Padel to Saudi Arabia and Qatar for the first time in February and early March, with Mexico and Venezuela the next stops to be introduced to the revamped global circuit. The first visit to Europe will follow with tournaments in Belgium and Spain, before action returns to the Americas with tournaments in Paraguay, Argentina, and Chile.