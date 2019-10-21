Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has asked the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) to comply with the Zulman Committee's recommendations urgently.
Mtethwa said the ministry had urged Sascoc to implement changes at South Africa’s Olympic body after he had met with its board in Fourways on Monday.
But the minister could not give tangible examples of what ‘changes’ he wanted Sascoc to make.
“Changes have to be seen, and faces have to change, the Zulman Commission the issue of governance and individuals in some of the instances,” Mtethwa said.
“Some have to be dealt with by Sascoc because it touches on the constitution of Sascoc, for instance, the election of the president. We need to deal with all these negativities around Sascoc. One of the things the compliance team has put format is that we should have earlier processes that usual.”