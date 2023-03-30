Nairobi - A Kenyan court on Thursday released on bail motor rally driver Maxine Wahome, who has been in police custody on murder charges. Wahome, 27, is accused of attacking her 50-year-old boyfriend and fellow rally driver Asad Khan at their apartment in the capital Nairobi in December last year.

Khan succumbed to injuries on his right ankle after a week in hospital. "I hereby grant the accused a bond of two million Kenyan shillings (R272 542) with a surety of a similar amount," ruled high court judge Lilian Mutende, adding that the prosecution did not present convincing evidence to deny her bail.

Mutende ordered Wahome to deposit her passport with the court and keep away from any witnesses.

Wahome, who won acclaim when she became the first Kenyan woman to win the third-tier WRC Safari Rally in June last year, has denied any wrongdoing. In court filings seen by AFP, Wahome said Khan hurt himself after kicking a door to a balcony where she had sought refuge after a fight with him. "The deceased thereafter injured himself on the balcony window panes and took himself to hospital," she said.