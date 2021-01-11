Nasser Al-Attiyah adds another Dakar stage win as Stephane Peterhansel keeps lead

NEOM , Saudia Arabia - Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah won stage eight of the Dakar Rally on Monday, covering the 375 kilometres of the timed special between Sakaka and Neom in Saudi Arabia in just under three hours.

Three-time champion Al-Attiyah has now won four of eight stages of this year's edition as well as the prologue but still trails Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel by 4min 50sec.

🚗 That's 4️⃣0️⃣ victories for @AlAttiyahN in the Dakar! He has already won 5️⃣ times in this #Dakar2021. 👏 https://t.co/lDud2yVRlG — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 11, 2021

Last year's winner Carlos Sainz finished 52sec behind Al-Attiyah along the Red Sea coastline, with Peterhansel third as he stayed on course to capture a record-extending 14th Dakar title.

Sainz is third overall at 38min 55sec ahead of Tuesday's ninth stage, a 579km loop on sandy tracks around Neom that is expected to be one of the toughest of the rally.

Chile's Jose Ignacio Cornejo extended his advantage in the motorbike category with his first stage victory of the event.