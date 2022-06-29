Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Nelson Piquet takes a beating on twitter streets after Lewis Hamilton racial slur

Following Nelson Piquet racial slur directed at seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, twitter users have reacted with anger. Picture: Andre Pichette/EPA

Published 45m ago

Centurion - Following Nelson Piquet’s racial slur directed at seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, twitter users have reacted with anger.

On Monday video footage emerged of retired Formula One racer Piquet referring to Hamilton as ‘neguinho' which is Brazilian slang for the N-word. Piquet uttered the slur while talking about last year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Mercedes driver Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen were involved in a crash.

A common theme highlighted by twitter users is that the 37-year-old Hamilton has had to put up with racism his entire career.

Professor of Social Inclusion Pragya Agarwal questioned why it took so long to hear about Piquet’s racist remark this week, when the interview took place last year.

Others doubled down on their support for Hamilton, both in Formula One and in the fight against racism.

Meanwhile, progress was being made to end racism some users believed.

The home of British motorsport, Silverstone also came out in support of Hamilton.

IOL Sport

