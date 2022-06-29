Nelson Piquet takes a beating on twitter streets after Lewis Hamilton racial slur

Centurion - Following Nelson Piquet’s racial slur directed at seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, twitter users have reacted with anger. On Monday video footage emerged of retired Formula One racer Piquet referring to Hamilton as ‘neguinho' which is Brazilian slang for the N-word. Piquet uttered the slur while talking about last year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Mercedes driver Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen were involved in a crash.

A common theme highlighted by twitter users is that the 37-year-old Hamilton has had to put up with racism his entire career. It feels important to remind people that Lewis Hamilton has had to deal with this all his life. #TeamLH #PiquetOUT #WeStandWithLewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/EF7VWUWApR — charity (@charitykraus1) June 28, 2022

Professor of Social Inclusion Pragya Agarwal questioned why it took so long to hear about Piquet’s racist remark this week, when the interview took place last year. Words matter. Piquet said the N-word last year and it is only this week we have heard much about it. It is clear how deeply embedded racism is in the #F1 and what a weight it must be for @LewisHamilton to keep fighting it. Definitely time for intentional action now. https://t.co/lSSLLeKIgD — Prof Pragya Agarwal (@DrPragyaAgarwal) June 28, 2022

Others doubled down on their support for Hamilton, both in Formula One and in the fight against racism. It’s not a language thing and those words just have one meaning, irrespective of where you go. @LewisHamilton you are leading us all towards a more diverse and inclusive society and you have my full backing and support!! It is time for action!!#LewisHamilton @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/FnnO2hn7Yw — Art by pARTh (@SabnisParth) June 29, 2022

Meanwhile, progress was being made to end racism some users believed. Heartening to read the support for Lewis Hamilton from every corner of the #f1 paddock and beyond. Hopefully this means progress IS being made…

‘…for LOVE comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite’ (Nelson Mandela)✌🏼![CDATA[]]>💜 — Natalie Pinkham (@NataliePinkham) June 28, 2022

The home of British motorsport, Silverstone also came out in support of Hamilton. Silverstone stand with @LewisHamilton and @F1.



Racism must not be tolerated in motorsport, we need to work together to drive it out. — Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) June 28, 2022