JOHANNESBURG – After an illustrious career that has run for 12 years as a SA national team player, centre Erin Burger has decided to call it quits on her international netball career.
The lanky centre has represented South Africa 120 times and was the first South African to clock 100 caps for the Spar Proteas.
Erin made her debut for South Africa in January 2007 as a 19-year-old against the Vitality Roses in Birmingham. She has played under five national team coaches.
“Being able to represent my country as a netball player must be one of the best things that I could have ever asked for.
"It has been an absolute honour for me to play the game," said Burger.