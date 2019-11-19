120-capped SA star Erin Burger retires from international netball









After an illustrious career that has run for 12 years as a SA national team player, centre Erin Burger has decided to call it quits on her international netball career. Photo: Rui Vieira/AP Photo JOHANNESBURG – After an illustrious career that has run for 12 years as a SA national team player, centre Erin Burger has decided to call it quits on her international netball career. The lanky centre has represented South Africa 120 times and was the first South African to clock 100 caps for the Spar Proteas. Erin made her debut for South Africa in January 2007 as a 19-year-old against the Vitality Roses in Birmingham. She has played under five national team coaches. “Being able to represent my country as a netball player must be one of the best things that I could have ever asked for. "It has been an absolute honour for me to play the game," said Burger.

"I have grown so much as a person and as a player. My gratitude to Netball South Africa and the entire leadership.

"You’ve given a young girl like me an opportunity to live her dream."

During the 2011 Netball World Cup in Singapore was voted as the Player of the tournament. Erin has had some special moments as a player and at one point played with a fractured cheekbone. She continued to play with a special mask against Wales.



She played her last international match in Liverpool against England which is the same team she played her first game against in 2007.



Erin currently plays her domestic netball in Australia where she plays for Queensland’s Firebirds and she has competed in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, the 2007 World Netball Championships in Auckland and the 2011 World Netball Championships in Singapore.

She has also participated in the 2010 World Netball Series and the 2011 World Netball Series, both held in Liverpool.

African News Agency (ANA)