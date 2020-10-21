Aloes feeling the pinch as Kingdom Queens narrowly take the throne in Bloem
BLOEMFONTEIN - The Eastern Cape Aloes suffered a great defeat against the Kwa-Zulu Natal Kingdom Queens who beat them 43-42 in the second round of the Telkom Netball League on Wednesday evening at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex.
The Aloes dominated the KZN-based team in the first quarter with the assistance of the strong combination of goal shooter Jody Vorster, goal attack Noluvuyo Nodludlume and wing defence Siphosethu Kilani. The Aloes closed off the first stanza of the match with a 13-9 lead.
The Queens went in the second quarter with a new type of energy and applied good work and pressure. Although the KZN side were providing balls in their circle, Aloes goal defender Noluthando Maliehe showed off her exceptional defending that saw her team leading with three goals ahead of the half time break.
To enhance their chances of winning the Aloes introduced fresh legs in the third quarter. Jami-Leigh Goeda, Lungelwa Ngcanga, Bongise Wete and Philene van Niekerk marched in the court. The changes did not work in the Aloes’ favour as the Queens turned the tables and snatched the lead with a single goal.
The Queens went into the final stanza with a fighting spirit that saw them snatching the victory from the Aloes. The match ended with only one goal difference between the two outfits.
Sing when you're WINNING! 🎶👑— Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) October 21, 2020
JUBILATION from the KINGDOM after the Queens beat the Aloes in their Division 2 clash!#TelkomNL #TNLisBack | @KingdomQueensZN @KingdomStarsZN pic.twitter.com/BaRacRz8Tv
Aloes starting 7:
GS Jody Vorster
GA Noluvuyo Nodludlume
WA Siphosethu Kilani
C Yandiswa Makasi
WD Nosiphiwo Goda
GD Noluthando Maliehe
GK Jeanie Steyn
Substitute:
Nkechi Chukwu
Jami-Leigh Goeda
Lungelwa Ngcanga
Philene van Niekerk
Bongise Wete
Queens starting 7:
GS Nomfundo Mngomezulu
GA Sinethemba Mkhize
WA Siobhan McAlery
C Tarle Mathe
WD Jessica Erasmus
GD Fezeka Sondzaba
GK Nolwazi Mathe
Substitute:
Thabisile Msomi
Luleka Ndyibithi
Hlengwe Ngubane
Amanda Ntshangase
Sanelisiwe Xulu
Xilombe Mathye