Aloes feeling the pinch as Kingdom Queens narrowly take the throne in Bloem

BLOEMFONTEIN - The Eastern Cape Aloes suffered a great defeat against the Kwa-Zulu Natal Kingdom Queens who beat them 43-42 in the second round of the Telkom Netball League on Wednesday evening at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex.

The Aloes dominated the KZN-based team in the first quarter with the assistance of the strong combination of goal shooter Jody Vorster, goal attack Noluvuyo Nodludlume and wing defence Siphosethu Kilani. The Aloes closed off the first stanza of the match with a 13-9 lead.

The Queens went in the second quarter with a new type of energy and applied good work and pressure. Although the KZN side were providing balls in their circle, Aloes goal defender Noluthando Maliehe showed off her exceptional defending that saw her team leading with three goals ahead of the half time break.

To enhance their chances of winning the Aloes introduced fresh legs in the third quarter. Jami-Leigh Goeda, Lungelwa Ngcanga, Bongise Wete and Philene van Niekerk marched in the court. The changes did not work in the Aloes’ favour as the Queens turned the tables and snatched the lead with a single goal.

The Queens went into the final stanza with a fighting spirit that saw them snatching the victory from the Aloes. The match ended with only one goal difference between the two outfits.