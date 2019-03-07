Stephanie Wood of the Aussie Diamonds (right) blocks Karla Pretorius of the Proteas during their Netball Quad Series match. Photo: EPA/David Rowland

CAPE TOWN – The International Netball Federation (INF) will announce the name of the 2023 Netball World Cup host on Thursday at noon in the Mother City. South Africa's Cape Town and New Zealand's Auckland are the two bidders in the running to host world netball’s holy grail in 2023.

The INF's Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC) will be making the announcement after hearing Cape Town and Auckland's bid presentations in Singapore late last year.

There are no clear signs at this stage who the eventual winner will be but since Africa has never staged world netball's premier event the chances are that the world body may use the opportunity to broaden its horizons.

On the other hand, New Zealand has already the Netball World Cup three times (Auckland 1975, Christchurch 1999, Auckland 2007).

In 2023 New Zealand will be celebrating the centenary of netball in that country and that may have a bearing on world netball's final decision.

Other factors favouring Cape Town, is that netball has the biggest female participation in sport in Africa. Netball has enjoyed huge growth on the continent, and presently there are six African countries in the top 20 of netball's world rankings.

The Netball World Cup is a 10-day tournament and 16 nations will play 60 matches.

All will be revealed at noon on Thursday when the world will be told who has scored the goal of hosting the 2023 Netball World Cup.

African News Agency (ANA)





