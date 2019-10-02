The former Baby Proteas coach was assistant to Australian coach Norma Plummer at this year’s Netball World Cup in Liverpool where the national side finished fourth.
Reaching the semi-finals, the Proteas produced their best result at the World Cup since South African won silver at the 1995 edition. The Proteas suffered a comprehensive 58-41 defeat to England in their bronze-medal match.
Badenhorst, who had a successful six-year stint with North West and the North-West University (NWU) before she moved to Gauteng at the end of 2017, said she had applied for the position before but never cracked the nod.
“It is a great privilege and honour to coach the SPAR Proteas team,” Badenhorst said. “It is not going to be easy, especially in the first three months playing in three big competitions.”