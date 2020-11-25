Badenhorst names well balanced SA Netball side for Malawi test
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa coach Dorette Badenhorst yesterday named her final squad for the Spar International Netball Series against Malawi.
A 30-player squad assembled at Sun City over the weekend for a training camp before the final team could be selected.
Coaches Badenhorst and Dumisani Chauke worked with a pool of players and had the difficult task of choosing a team for the three-match series that starts tomorrow and will be played at the Sun City Superbowl.
“We have had to look at a group of players to choose from and our challenge was always balancing experience with new blood,” said Badenhorst.
“The goal is 2023 (the Netball World Cup on home soil) so we needed to make sure that we pick the best for this series and also make sure that each player that is here will get a run so we can see what they can do.”
Malawi and SA are ranked fifth and sixth respectively in the world. The teams have met 33 times with the Proteas winning 20, with one draw.
The matches will be played on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
Test 1: Thursday, 26 November 2020 at 19h00
Test 2: Friday, 27 November 2020 at 19h00
Test 3: Sunday, 29 November 2020 at 13h00
The Proteas to play Malawi are:
Sigrid Burger, Khanyisa Chawane, Izette Griesel, Rome Joubert, Kamogelo Maseko, Phumza Maweni, Tshina Mdau, Sikholiwe Mdletshe, Bongiwe Msomi (Captain), Lenize Potgieter, Lefebre Rademan, Monique Reyneke, Nicola Smith, Shadine vd Merwe, Ine-Mari Venter.