The Limpopo Baobabs went down 36-31 to the Northern Cape Diamonds on Friday afternoon. Photo: @Netball_SA on twitter
Baobabs looking for elusive victory as they succumb to Diamonds

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Baobabs are yet to find that elusive victory in the Telkom Netball League following their third consecutive defeat after losing 36-31 to the Northern Cape Diamonds on Friday afternoon at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex.

The Baobabs, who were hungry for their first victory in the league campaign, struck the first shot of the match with the help of goal attack Modjadji Ramorwalo, who was announced player of the match.

The Limpopo side provided quick passes and balls that were reaching the shooters quicker than usual, denying the Diamonds a chance to take the ball to their side of the court. They won the first quarter with a 10-4 score.

The enthusiastic Diamonds introduced new faces and that included centre Dane Klopper, which helped them with dominating and winning 8-10 in the second stanza of the match. The number of balls thrown in the circle were however not enough for the Northern Cape side to take the lead.

The Diamonds dominated the Limpopo side and gave them a hard time, denying them a few goals but towards the end of the third quarter the Baobabs took control again and continued to lead with a 26-24 score.

The Limpopo side had the opportunity to bounce back in the final quarter but did not utilise the chances efficiently to dominate the Diamonds.

The Northern Cape side had their shooting boots on as they knocked hard and steered a fair 5 goal difference at the end, registering their first victory in the league.

Baobabs starting 7:

GS Zené de Waal

GA Modjadji Ramorwalo

WA Shongile Hlungwana

C Mmasello Ledwaba

WD Michelle de Nysschen

GD Theoner Mthombeni

GK Nompumelelo Matekula

Diamonds starting 7:

GS Zandré Smit

GA Bianca Pienaar

WA Dané Klopper

C Clarissa Mpikwane

WD Stephanie Hanekom

GD Eureka Mentoor

GK Sinazo Njokweni

Xilombe Mathye

