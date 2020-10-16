Baobabs looking for elusive victory as they succumb to Diamonds

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Baobabs are yet to find that elusive victory in the Telkom Netball League following their third consecutive defeat after losing 36-31 to the Northern Cape Diamonds on Friday afternoon at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex.

The Baobabs, who were hungry for their first victory in the league campaign, struck the first shot of the match with the help of goal attack Modjadji Ramorwalo, who was announced player of the match.

The Limpopo side provided quick passes and balls that were reaching the shooters quicker than usual, denying the Diamonds a chance to take the ball to their side of the court. They won the first quarter with a 10-4 score.

The enthusiastic Diamonds introduced new faces and that included centre Dane Klopper, which helped them with dominating and winning 8-10 in the second stanza of the match. The number of balls thrown in the circle were however not enough for the Northern Cape side to take the lead.

The Diamonds dominated the Limpopo side and gave them a hard time, denying them a few goals but towards the end of the third quarter the Baobabs took control again and continued to lead with a 26-24 score.