Cape Town feels the heartbeat of international netball at unveiling of 2023 World Cup logo

CAPE TOWN - Netball World Cup fever ramped up a few notches on Tuesday when the 2023 Netball World Cup logo was unveiled at a press conference held in an authentic African restaurant in the Mother City.

The 2023 Netball World Cup Board hosted the conference.

The Board will operate along similar lines as the Local Organising Committee (LOC) that oversaw the hosting of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

ALSO READ: Feel it, it’s almost here! Netball World Cup dates confirmed

The 2023 netball showpiece will be held over 10 days at Cape Town International Convention Centre, starting on July 17, 2023. South Africa, the host country, will be joined by 15 other countries. A total of 60 matches will be played and the tournament ends on August 8, 2023.

Cape Town International Convention Centre was also thrust into the FIFA World Cup spotlight after it hosted the final draw of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa in December 2009.

Patience Shikwambana, Netball World Cup 2023 Board Chairperson, said the logo portrayed the image of the global showpiece.

"Image is an important aspect for any event, and now that we have unveiled the logo, it is time to get to work. We will increase our efforts in the tasks ahead.

ALSO READ: South Africa’s first steps to professional Netball league

"Covid-19 has been a big challenge, and it is important to be innovative and adapt to the 'New Norm' in all our plans," said Shikwambana.

Netball SA President Cecilia Molokwane said the eye-catching logo will disclose the feel and look of the 2023 Netball World Cup. It was a crucial time for the game globally because a few days ago, the International Netball Federation underwent a name change. The world controlling body is now known as World Netball.

“This is an interesting time for netball globally. It is like we are entering into a new dawn because just last week we were introduced to World Netball and got to see their new logo," said Molokwane, who is also the World Netball Regional Director Africa.

"South Africa will be the first country to host the World Cup under the new name.”

IOL Sport