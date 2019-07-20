The Spar Proteas netball team lost their semi-final to Australia at the World Cup but things are looking bright for the team as they prepare the host the 2023 addition. Photo: Reg Caldecott

LIVERPOOL – The Netball World Cup, which ends in Liverpool, England, this weekend, is heading for Cape Town in 2023. South African netball officials have congratulated Liverpool on hosting a successful tournament and said they are ready to take the baton for the next edition.

It will be the first time that one of the largest women’s sporting event in the world is being hosted in Africa.

In a media briefing in Liverpool on Friday, Team South Africa showcased Cape Town and all its attractions and facilities.

The South African delegation has been attending the World Cup as observers in the past week and will incorporate the knowledge gained to ensure that Cape Town will be ready to host this event in 2023.

Cape Town and South Africa, in general, have a solid and reliable reputation in hosting major international events including rugby, cricket and football world cups.

The Cape Town International Convention Centre will add to the spectacle as the venue for the tournament.

“There is a lot of hard work and preparations that will take place over the four years, however, we are confident in Cape Town’s strong track record of hosting a variety of big events," said Cape Town’s municipal Member for Safety and Security JP Smith.

“We have excellent infrastructure, world-class facilities, a top-notch hospitality industry, diverse cultures and a sports-mad nation that will ensure that we deliver a truly African Netball World Cup.

"The tournament will also serve as a window into South Africa and Africa for the fans to explore before or after the Netball World Cup,” continued Smith.

African countries, including South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Malawi, have shown with their sterling performances at the Liverpool tournament that there’s an appetite for the sport on the continent.

African News Agency (ANA)