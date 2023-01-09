Cape Town shivering with anticipation with 200 days until Netball World Cup

Cape Town - Excitement is mounting around the world as South Africa prepares to host the Netball World Cup for the first time on African soil, in just 200 days. The much-anticipated first centre pass for the global netball showpiece will start on July 28 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), in what is expected to be a dramatic competition between the top 16 netball teams in the world will conclude with an action-packed final on August 6.

Tournament Director (TD) Priscilla Masisi said: “The plans of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) are well underway with the momentum towards the event quickly gaining pace. “The events over the last few months in South Africa have certainly confirmed our readiness to host the Netball World Cup 2023 (NWC2023) in the ‘Mother City’ (Cape Town) in 200 days.”

So far, NWC2023 has unveiled the official mascot, ‘Letsatsi’, revealed the official Gilbert netball ‘Kganya’, and announced the tournament's premium sponsors, Telkom and Spar. All 16 teams, including four from the African continent, were split into four pools for the competition.

ALSO READ: Spar Proteas kick off World Cup preparations with Quad Series The first phase of tournament tickets are now on sale via the NWC2023 website, with the second phase set to open on the February 10. The second phase of ticket sales will include tickets for the semi-final and final matches, as well as more travel packages, all of which will be available on the NWC2023 website.

