South African captain Bongi Msomi and Adean Thomas of Jamaica battle for the ball during their Netball World Cup match in Liverpool on Sunday. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

It was not only an unforgettable Sunday at the Cricket World Cup and Wimbledon, as South Africa’s netball side pulled off a superb 55-52 victory over Jamaica at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool. And a day after earning her 100th cap against Fiji, captain Bongi Msomi again played an influential role in the triumph over the second-ranked Jamaicans.

The wing attack took to Instagram afterwards to praise her team and thank their fans.

“101 Caps today! Never dreamed of this happening!!! Glory to God! Thank you all so much for the lovely messages of support, it was a special day and you all made it the one I will never forget. I wouldn’t have asked for any better timing!!! Still SUPER PROUD and AMAZED by the SPAR PROTEAS!!! THANK YOU AGAIN FOR ALL THE SUPPORT! #BongiMsomiNetballFullCircle” Msomi posted.

Coach Norma Plummer told the Netball South Africa website: “I think we always knew that this would be an intense game. We were expecting on that court and we got exactly that.

“I think the girls did very well and stepped up. We committed some mistakes which we will work on when we regroup as a team.

“I am happy with a win against Jamaica. This is a great morale-booster for the team as we go on to the next round.”

HEAD TO HEAD

🇿🇦 South Africa vs. Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

[Watch it LIVE on @SuperSportTV SS10 at 18:25]



🏐 Total games played: 8

🏐 Proteas won: 8

🏐 Average score: SA 47-26 Scotland

🏐 World rankings: 🇿🇦 5th 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 7th

🏐 Last met: 2015 = 🇿🇦 45-36 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#SPARProteas #WeArerAllIn #SAvSCO #NWC2019 pic.twitter.com/y8bzeObIyS — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) July 15, 2019

Now the ladies will continue their back-to-back schedule when they face Scotland on Monday evening (6.25pm South African time) in the second stage of the preliminaries.

After that, the Proteas will take on Uganda on Wednesday (8pm) and England on Thursday (9pm) in Group G.

This week South Africa 🇿🇦 will face 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland, 🇺🇬 Uganda and 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England in Preliminaries Stage Two (15-18 July) Group G @NetballWorldCup 🏐🏆



📺 Follow all the action LIVE on @SuperSportTV SS10#SPARProteas #WeAreAllIn #NWC2019 pic.twitter.com/iRX8vjLbkm — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) July 15, 2019





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook