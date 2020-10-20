Crinums exact revenge on visiting Stings in Bloemfontein

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Crinums avenged their earlier loss after beating the Western Cape Southern Stings 46-43 in the second round of the Telkom Netball League on Tuesday afternoon at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex.

The Stings beat the Crinums in the first round of the league but this time around it was the home side that closed off the match with a win.

The home side set the mood as they dominated the Stings in first stanza of the match. The Crinums delivered set pieces and the defence combination of Sikholiwe Mdletshe, Jana Scholtz and Ané Retief denied the Stings chances of getting balls into the shooting circle. The Free State side led the first round with 14-9.

The Western Cape side played catch-up throughout the second quarter but the Crinums were not giving them an opportunity to score enough goals to either equalise or lead the quarter. The Crinums had the upper hand and closed off the second round with a five goal lead.

The introduction of Nichole Taljaard & Jo Prins in the final minutes of the third quarter saw The Southern Stings scoring more goals and coming out victorious. The Crinums were however still in the lead with only two goals separating the sides.