Crinums exact revenge on visiting Stings in Bloemfontein
JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Crinums avenged their earlier loss after beating the Western Cape Southern Stings 46-43 in the second round of the Telkom Netball League on Tuesday afternoon at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex.
The Stings beat the Crinums in the first round of the league but this time around it was the home side that closed off the match with a win.
The home side set the mood as they dominated the Stings in first stanza of the match. The Crinums delivered set pieces and the defence combination of Sikholiwe Mdletshe, Jana Scholtz and Ané Retief denied the Stings chances of getting balls into the shooting circle. The Free State side led the first round with 14-9.
The Western Cape side played catch-up throughout the second quarter but the Crinums were not giving them an opportunity to score enough goals to either equalise or lead the quarter. The Crinums had the upper hand and closed off the second round with a five goal lead.
The introduction of Nichole Taljaard & Jo Prins in the final minutes of the third quarter saw The Southern Stings scoring more goals and coming out victorious. The Crinums were however still in the lead with only two goals separating the sides.
The Stings put pressure in the final round as they equalised and also took the lead in the first few minutes of the fourth quarter but that position did not last long as the home side fought back and victoriously closed off with a 3 goal lead.
🏅 ACCOLADES#TNLCrinumsStings— Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) October 20, 2020
PLAYER OF THE MATCH
Sian Moore (GS) Stings
TWIZZA MOMENT OF THE MATCH
Lefébre Rademan (GA) Crinums
#TelkomNL #TNLisBack #TasteTheMoment | @Twizza_ZA @TelkomZA pic.twitter.com/6fOX58Warx
Crinums starting 7:
GS Claudia van den Berg
GA Lefébre Rademan
WA Khanyisa Chawane
C Chanel Vrey
WD Sikholiwe Mdletshe
GD Jana Scholtz
GK Ané Retief
Substitutes
Rolene Streutker
Bianca de Wee
Xandri Fourie
Refiloe Nketsa
Boitumelo Mahloko
Stings starting 7:
GS Sian Moore
GA Helene Steyn
WA Abeline Olivier
C Shannen Bartlett
WD Mandolene Hermanus
GD Megan Gossman
GK Nicola Smith
Substitutes:
Ancia Pienaar
Jo Prins
Janke Visagie
Nichole Taljaard
Caleigh Stuart
Xilombe Mathye