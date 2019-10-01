Dorette Badenhorst takes over from Norma Plummer as SA netball team coach









Dorette Badenhorst takes over from Norma Plummer as South Africa netball team coach. Photo: Netball SA on facebook PRETORIA – Netball South Africa on Tuesday announced that Dorette Badenhorst has been appointed as the new coach of the Spar Proteas. Badenhorst will be assisted by Dumisani Chauke. Norma Plummer stepped as the SA team mentor after the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup in England, earlier this year. Badenhorst was part of the management team that participated at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, England, in July. Chauke has been coaching the Tshwane University of Technology’s netball team. She also coached the SA team at the 2017 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

New Proteas coach Badenhorst will be assisted by Dumisani Chauke. Photo: Netball South Africa on facebook

Bongiwe Msomi remains the captain of the side alongside Karla Pretorius who won the Player of the Tournament at the 2019 World Cup.

The coach’s first task will be to prepare the team for the 2019 Africa Netball Cup in Cape Town later this month. Thereafter, SA host England end of November, also in Cape Town.

Badenhorst said, “It’s a huge privilege, honour and responsibility to coach the Spar Proteas team. Thank you to Netball South Africa for believing in me and for giving me the opportunity to contribute and make a difference in each player’s life.

"I look forward to working together with my team to make South Africa proud of the Spar Proteas and continue to be reckoned with in world netball.”

