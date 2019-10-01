PRETORIA – Netball South Africa on Tuesday announced that Dorette Badenhorst has been appointed as the new coach of the Spar Proteas.
Badenhorst will be assisted by Dumisani Chauke.
Norma Plummer stepped as the SA team mentor after the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup in England, earlier this year.
Badenhorst was part of the management team that participated at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, England, in July.
Chauke has been coaching the Tshwane University of Technology’s netball team. She also coached the SA team at the 2017 Commonwealth Games in Australia.