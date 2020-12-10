Dr Kenneth Kaunda remain undefeated after demolishing Ekurhuleni 1

JOHANNESBURG - The Dr Kenneth Kaunda senior team are heading to the semi-finals after vanquishing the Ekurhuleni 1 side 58-16 at the SPAR National Netball Challenge at the Zwartkloof Private Game Reserve in Bela-Bela on Thursday morning.

Dr Kenneth Kaunda dominated their opponents from the start and were seemingly determined to keep their reputation of being the only undefeated side in the 2020 Championships.

They cruised through the first quarter, leading 15-5 at its close, mainly due to the help of goal shooter Elmere van der Burg in the shooting circle.

And it was not only Van der Burg’s goals that scuppered the opposition as the goal scorer was aided with aplomb by goal attack Jessica du Plessis, the duo working well together in the first half of the match by ensuring that they produced powerful finishes in the shooting circle and stretching the lead.

The North West-based team's defence unit was also so tight that Ekurhuleni 1 could not put the ball in the net and only managed to score four goals in the second stanza. Compounding their woes, Ekurhuleni 1 went into the first half break with two injuries which no doubt affected their performance.