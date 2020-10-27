Gauteng Jaguars seal Telkom Netball League championship title

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Jaguars were crowned champions and registered their fourth Telkom Netball League champion title after beating the Free State Crinums 38-26 score in the Division 1 Grand Final on Tuesday evening at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex.

The Jaguars struck the first goal of the match with the help of goal shooter Venetia Grobler. It was a jittery start for both teams as they felt the pressure and were fighting to bag the win. The Jaguars were however the side that won the first quarter 8-6.

The Jaguars went into the second stanza with the intentions of stretching their lead, of which they did. The Gauteng side could have supplied more balls in the first half but the defence combination of Crinums’ Jana Scholtz and Ané Retief did not grant them the opportunity. The Jaguars closed off the first half with a 16-15 lead.

There were many errors made in the second half of the match. The pressure was definitely on and both uniforms were fighting harder. To enhance their chances of being the Division 1 winners and to deny the Free State side goals coach Jenny van Dyk introduced Jamie van Wyk on the goal defence position and moved Akosua Mensah to the goal keeping position.

The Crinums were forced to make changes when they saw the Jaguars finding their space. The Gauteng managed to close off the third quarter with a seven goal margin.