Golden Fireballs put a match to Cape’s Southern Stings

JOHANNESBURG - It was a titanic tussle between the Western Cape Southern Stings and Gauteng Golden Fireballs, with the Gauteng side registering a tense 38-36 victory in their opening match of the 2020 Telkom Netball League campaign on Wednesday afternoon at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex.

Renske Stoltz of the Fireballs dished out the first shot of the match in the very first minute and then went on to dominate the court thereafter. The first quarter ended with the Fireballs leading 9-7.

The Stings struck first in the second quarter but did not supply enough attacking ball into the goal circle, and once again the Fireballs finished ahead 20-12 at half-time.

In the second half, Fireballs coach Dumisane Chauke introduced Talja Venter, while her opposite, Annelie Lucas, introduced Shennen Bartlett and Nicholé Taljaard - a duo that gave the Fireballs’ defenders a hard time for the rest of the match.

Nevertheless, the Fireballs were in dominant form in the third quarter while the Western Cape side continued to play catch up. Megan Gossmann of the Stings made an entrance onto the court during the quarter after goal defender Stephanie Brandt sustained an injury, helping her team dominate the stanza with 13 points.