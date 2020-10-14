Golden Fireballs put a match to Cape’s Southern Stings
JOHANNESBURG - It was a titanic tussle between the Western Cape Southern Stings and Gauteng Golden Fireballs, with the Gauteng side registering a tense 38-36 victory in their opening match of the 2020 Telkom Netball League campaign on Wednesday afternoon at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex.
Renske Stoltz of the Fireballs dished out the first shot of the match in the very first minute and then went on to dominate the court thereafter. The first quarter ended with the Fireballs leading 9-7.
The Stings struck first in the second quarter but did not supply enough attacking ball into the goal circle, and once again the Fireballs finished ahead 20-12 at half-time.
In the second half, Fireballs coach Dumisane Chauke introduced Talja Venter, while her opposite, Annelie Lucas, introduced Shennen Bartlett and Nicholé Taljaard - a duo that gave the Fireballs’ defenders a hard time for the rest of the match.
Nevertheless, the Fireballs were in dominant form in the third quarter while the Western Cape side continued to play catch up. Megan Gossmann of the Stings made an entrance onto the court during the quarter after goal defender Stephanie Brandt sustained an injury, helping her team dominate the stanza with 13 points.
🏅 ACCOLADES#TNLStingsFireballs— Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) October 14, 2020
PLAYER OF THE MATCH
Sian Moore (GS) Stings
TWIZZA MOMENT OF THE MATCH
Tshina Mdau (WD) Fireballs#TelkomNL #TNLisBack #TasteTheMoment | @Twizza_ZA @TelkomZA pic.twitter.com/QmawRwzGvS
The last quarter was an intense one as the Stings slowly caught up to the Fireballs, leaving no room for any error. Fireballs, however, hung on, beating the Stings by the tightest of margins.
Earlier, the Free State Crinums secured a hard fought 40-30 victory over the Kwa-Zulu Natal Kingdom Stars.
Starting 7 - Southern Stings
GS Sian Moore
GA Hélene Steyn
WA Aeline Olivier
C Jo Prins
WD Mandy Hermanus
GD Stephanie Brandt
GK Nicola Smith
Starting 7 - Golden Fireballs
GS Tinita van Dyk
GA Renske Stoltz
WA Bongi Msomi
C Romé Dreyer
WD Tshina Mdau
GD Zanele Vimbela
GK Juzelri Garbers
Xilombe Mathye